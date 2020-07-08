Get your binoculars ready as comet Neowise is here to surround the Earth throughout July. Passing closest to the Sun on July 3, 2020, C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE), or Comet Neowise is expected to remain visible to the naked eye in July if it continues to survive perihelion 0.29 AU (43 million km) from the Sun. Also Read - Biggest Asteroid of 2020 Flew Between Earth & Moon Undetected, Scientists Realised It 2 Days Later!

While the comet was being lost to the glare of the Sun by June 10, 2020, the astronauts, cosmonauts and others spotted the rare sight on July 03, 2020. Giving a visual treat to netizens, the astronauts and cosmonauts shared spectacular pictures of the comet on their Twitter handles.

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who arrived aboard the first crewed SpaceX Crew Dragon on May 31 and will return to Earth in August, shared a magnificent pictures of the comet from the International Space Station on Sunday. He tweeted, “Last night’s fireworks, for real. Because Science. #NEOWISE #comet (sic).”

Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, who will remain in orbit along with two other astronauts until October, too shared a stunning picture of comet Neowise. He captioned it in Russian which roughly translated to, “In the next round I tried to take a little closer photograph of the brightest comet C / 2020 F3 (NEOWISE) in the last 7 years. Her tail is quite clearly visible from space, from the International Space Station!”

На следующем витке попробовал чуть ближе сфотографировать самую яркую за последние 7 лет комету C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE). Довольно хорошо видно ее хвост из космоса, с борта Международной космической станции!#МКС #комета #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/zo7INtT01l — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) July 4, 2020

Check out other tweets on comet Neowise here:

I have a strong dislike of early mornings—but so worth it today because wow is that comet beautiful! C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) I was at Sunset Crater by 4AM. It was an easy naked-eye object, but really rewarding through binoculars. Last pic is closest to naked eye scale.#neowise pic.twitter.com/1I0Cx2fZQJ — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 5, 2020

Comet NEOWISE and the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🍁! I was up really early for this shot. It’s not often that we get the opportunity to see or photograph a comet of this brightness and with a tail. I hope you like it!🤩 https://t.co/BFyxFFw2DE pic.twitter.com/sGZBiEVryM — Kerry LH💫 (@weatherandsky) July 5, 2020

Comet NEOWISE from ISS, July 5th pic.twitter.com/pAbGdtchAc — Seán Doran (@_TheSeaning) July 7, 2020

Comet NEOWISE shining bright this morning in Huron County, Ontario. Visible to the naked eye! Definitely one worth waking up at 3:30 am for. @c2020f3 pic.twitter.com/DO5s9ZyWEn — Jason O’Young (@jasonoyoung) July 6, 2020

Naked-eye comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) in the early morning skies over Santa Fe, NM. This is one of the brightest comets in a while, worth checking out! 2 image composite, 1×10″ tracked for the sky, 1×10″ untracked for the ground. rebel sl1, pentax-k 135mm#astrophotography pic.twitter.com/GPBq93Z4fZ — Trisha THEY/SHE #1312 📷🔭🌻🏴 (@HypatiaPhoto) July 5, 2020

What do you think of these dazzling sights?