Get your binoculars ready as comet Neowise is here to surround the Earth throughout July. Passing closest to the Sun on July 3, 2020, C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE), or Comet Neowise is expected to remain visible to the naked eye in July if it continues to survive perihelion 0.29 AU (43 million km) from the Sun. Also Read - Biggest Asteroid of 2020 Flew Between Earth & Moon Undetected, Scientists Realised It 2 Days Later!
While the comet was being lost to the glare of the Sun by June 10, 2020, the astronauts, cosmonauts and others spotted the rare sight on July 03, 2020. Giving a visual treat to netizens, the astronauts and cosmonauts shared spectacular pictures of the comet on their Twitter handles.
NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who arrived aboard the first crewed SpaceX Crew Dragon on May 31 and will return to Earth in August, shared a magnificent pictures of the comet from the International Space Station on Sunday. He tweeted, “Last night’s fireworks, for real. Because Science. #NEOWISE #comet (sic).”
Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, who will remain in orbit along with two other astronauts until October, too shared a stunning picture of comet Neowise. He captioned it in Russian which roughly translated to, “In the next round I tried to take a little closer photograph of the brightest comet C / 2020 F3 (NEOWISE) in the last 7 years. Her tail is quite clearly visible from space, from the International Space Station!”
