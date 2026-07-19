‘Comfort can hold you back’: Indian woman’s message to students working part-time abroad goes viral

An Indian woman living in the US urged students abroad to view college jobs as temporary stepping stones rather than permanent career choices. She warned that comfort and familiarity can sometimes make people lose sight of their original ambitions.

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Sonami highlighted how many students studying overseas can get stuck in survival jobs and gradually move away from the career goals. Image Credit: dillitonyc/Instagram

While many students dream of moving abroad for their dream colleges or jobs, an Indian woman living in the US has urged students not to get distracted from their goal of dream jobs while working at part time jobs. She warned that the dream job can quietly change course if students mistake comfort for progress, a message that has resonated with online users.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Sonami highlighted how many students studying overseas can get stuck in survival jobs and gradually move away from the career goals they once aimed to achieve.

Sonami said that many international students start their overseas journey with ambitious plans, but the high cost of living often pushes them towards part-time or low-level jobs to cover basic expenses alongside their education.

She further said there is nothing wrong with doing survival jobs while studying. However, she warned that the issue starts when graduates stay in those roles for years simply because they feel secure and convenient. In the video she said, “”Don’t let your comfort zone become your destination.” She urged students to regularly reassess whether they are moving closer to the goals that brought them abroad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SonaMi (@dillitonyc)

Sonami said that over time, many graduates settle into a predictable lifestyle, with stable income, friendships and familiar routines. While these milestones bring comfort, she pointed out that they may also discourage people from taking chances and chasing opportunities related to their actual career paths.

She encouraged students to keep applying for corporate positions and jobs related to the fields they studies instead of settling. She emphasised the importance of staying consistent and patient, saying that continuous efforts, applications and preparation can increase the chances of securing a job that matches one’s qualifications and ambitions.

Sonami extended her advice to those looking to start their own ventures, urging them not to let financial stability or a comfortable lifestyle stop them from chasing their entrepreneurial ambitions. She urged them to continue learning, planning and taking small steps towards building something of their own.

Internet reactions

The video has garnered a lot of praise online leading to discussions on social media, particularly around international students and young professionals.

One of the users wrote, “Your work is making a real difference in students journeys. Keep inspiring.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Smart planning for goals is a great crackdown!” A third user wrote, “Comfort zone is forever dangerous!”