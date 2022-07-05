Nabarangpur: We have often heard how real life inspires fiction, but it also works the other way round. A lot of Bollywood movies have actually inspired people to commit crimes in real life. In a recent incident, a theft occurred in a school in Odisha which seem to be inspired by the Dhoom movie series. The incident occurred on Friday night in a high school in Odisha’s Nabarangpur , wherein thieves stole computers and other electronic goods. Before leaving the crime scene, the daredevil thieves left a note for police on the blackboard saying ‘It’s me Dhoom 4’.Also Read - Viral Video: Couple Dances to Dhanush & Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby, Internet Says 'You Guys Rock' | Watch

When the school opened on Saturday morning, the peon of the school found the main gate broken and informed the headmaster. When they entered the headmaster’s room, they found computers, printer, photocopier, weighing machine, and sound box missing, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Even more shocking was the audacious warning scribbled on the blackboard. The note said, ‘Dhoom 4’, ‘we will return’, ‘coming soon’. The thieves also allegedly wrote “catch us if you can” in Odia on the blackboard. Apart from that, several phone numbers were also written on the blackboard, apparently to misguide the cops. Later, one of the phone numbers written on the blackboard was found to be one of the teacher’s, Odisha TV reported. The concerned teacher, said he had no clue why his number the robbers wrote his number on the blackboard.

School headmaster Sarbeswar Behera then reported the matter to the Khatiguda police station. Reacting on the complaint, the police team visited the school along with a scientific squad and a sniffer dog to gather clues about the gang.

Sarbeswar Behera, the headmaster of the school said, “We found that the computer and Xerox machine were missing from the office room. Two of our teachers had retired and we had organised a farewell for them. Some musical instrument used in the function were also stolen by the miscreants.”