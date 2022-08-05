Viral News: Indian weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu made the entire country proud after she gave India its maiden gold medal last week during the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Chanu won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event. She aggregated a total of 201kg (88kg 113kg) to stamp her authority in the competition and achieve a Commonwealth Games record in the process. Wishes and congratulations are pouring in all from all the corners for the 27-year-old and now Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has also heaped praises on her.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Cows Run After Man, He Slips And Falls In Water. Watch Hilarious Clip

It all started when a fan tagged Hemsworth in his tweet marking Chanu’s incredible performance at the Games. He tweeted, “Time for Thor to give up his hammer.” To his surprise, Hemsworth responded to his tweet and called her a legend. He said, “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend.”

See Chris Hemsworth’s reply for Mirabai Chanu here:

Time for Thor to give up his hammer. @chrishemsworth https://t.co/CtynsPBnhu — Saurabh Sinha (@sinha_saurabh08) August 1, 2022

The tweet has gone viral, and users were thrilled to see Hemsworth’s comment. ”The demigod has spoken,” wrote one user while another commented, “Best Avengers ever after shaktiman.”

Thank u so much @chrishemsworth Always love to watch you. https://t.co/RFNWiDd11Y — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the tweet also reached Chanu, who was elated, to say the least.

Notably, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Saturday won India’s first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022. The 27-year-old lifted a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch and 113kg in clean & jerk) to set new Games records in all three categories. The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist thus defended her title, albeit in a different weight (49 kg). Soon after, the entire country went into a celebratory mode. Her native place in Imphal had people celebrating her medal with folk dance.