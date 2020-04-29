If the COVID-19 pandemic was not any worse, the communal clashes recently have made the times unbearable and as India fights these two diseases simultaneously, a story emerged from Majuli in Assam where a Hindu family was seen arranging iftar for a Muslim boy. Stranded in the state amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Muslim boy marked an iftar this Ramadan with a difference. Also Read - ‘Contacting Other States on MHA Order, Will Let You Know Soon, Till Then Stay Home,’ Kejriwal Tells Migrants

In a picture shared by AIR News, a boy wearing a skull cap can be seen sitting between a middle aged couple, enjoying a cup of tea with iftar spread on a sheet before them. The picture was captioned, “A Hindu family arranges Iftar for a Muslim boy stranded in Majuli,Assam due to #Lockdown #Ramadan2020 (sic).” Also Read - Muslim Man in Gujarat Buries-Cremates Bodies of COVID-19 Victims as India Deals With Stigma Around Coronavirus

Also Read - Over 4000 Stranded Andhra Fishermen Rescued From Gujarat to Get Rs 2000 Each

The deputy commissioners issued one-way e-passes to 31,206 people to travel by their vehicles with 12,206 of them to travel on last Saturday. The state government allowed three days of movement from April 25 for people stranded due to the lockdown within the state in different districts, following the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Those stranded in other districts could return home and the movements were only one-way for home-bound and office-bound people as many state government offices reopened.

More than 70,000 people, stranded in different districts of Assam due to the lockdown, were allowed to move within the state either by ASTC buses or personal vehicles to their homes or workplace during the three days of last weekend. Individual bus tickets with travel details were sent by Friday night to those who would travel on the first day, that was Saturday. The others received their tickets a day before their travel.

Currently, there are 38 cases of coronavirus in Assam with one death reported.