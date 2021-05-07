New Delhi: Needless to say, the second wave of Covid-19 has hit people hard, with most of them coping with pain of losing a loved one or dealing with uncertainty of the stressful times. With negativity pervading the air, thankfully some Indian companies are doing their bit to help their employees get through the pandemic, and ensuring all possible help and assistance. Many companies have now started giving extra holidays, bonuses and ‘rest days’ to their employees to keep their spirits high and to avoid burnout and stress amid rising deaths. Also Read - Three T20 World Cup European Qualifiers Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

According to a report by Economic Times, companies like Hindustan Unilever, Deloitte, Swiggy, PwC, and Godrej, are now offering weekly and monthly offs for employees to beat the stress amid the pandemic. Not only that, some companies are also sending employees on mandatory short breaks while others like Deloitte have created a pool for employees to contribute their share of holidays. It can be used by any employee to take leaves in addition to the holidays fixed for him/her. SV Nathan, partner and chief talent officer at Deloitte India told Economic Times, the shared leave bank has employees pool in 2,600 days of leaves and it is helping employees tackle non-Covid medical emergencies as well.

On the other hand, food delivery platform Swiggy has switched to a four-day workweek for all its employees, meaning that they will now get 3 leaves per week.

“As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a 4-day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilize the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends. As many of you are aware, we have put together a Covid task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you’re welcome,” Girish Menon, head of Human Resources at Swiggy said in an internal e-mail to employees on 1 May 2021.

Like Deloitte, PwC India also has created a holiday pool for its employees and announced extended personal time off wherein employees can take three paid offs during the month of May. PwC India Chief People Officer Padmaja Alagandanan said that the company is looking for ways to support employees in these difficult times and help them to focus not only on physical health but also mental health.