Pune: The migrant labour issue propelled by the COVID-19 lockdown has unfortunately escalated into one of the biggest humanitarian crisis of our times. Every day, hundreds of migrants are still walking thousands of kilometers in the scorching heat, to reach their homes while those left behind are battling hunger.

Thankfully, good samaritans of our country are coming to their rescue and one of them is the 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Pune. In a noble gesture, Akshay Kothawale who had saved up Rs 2 lakh for his marriage, is now using the money to feed migrant labourers and those in distress on Pune streets.

Not only that, Kothawale is also helping senior citizens and pregnant women by offering them free rides to clinics in his vehicle.