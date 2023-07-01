Home

Viral

On Camera: Conductor Caught Engaging in Sexual Act with Woman Inside Running Bus in UP, Loses Job

On Camera: Conductor Caught Engaging in Sexual Act with Woman Inside Running Bus in UP, Loses Job

Some passengers, who had been observing the conductor for some time, recorded a video of the incident, which has now gone viral in the internet.

Bus Conductor Caught Having Sex With Female Passenger In Moving Bus | photo: Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: A conductor was caught on camera engaging in a sexual act with a young woman inside a moving roadways bus of Hathras Depot en route to Lucknow. Some passengers, who had been observing the conductor for some time, recorded a video of the incident, which has now gone viral on the internet.

In the video clip, the passenger approaches a seat where the conductor and the woman are sitting, covered with a blanket, and involved in the sexual act. The conductor becomes enraged and attempts to snatch the passengers’ mobile devices, resulting in a heated argument between him and the passengers.

You may like to read

During the argument, a passenger can be heard in the video claiming that the misconduct has been going on for over an hour. They decided to file a complaint against the bus conductor upon reaching Alambagh but made an unscheduled stop.

Several passengers noticed the misconduct of the conductor and started recording the incident. The incident is reported to have occurred 10 days ago, according to local reports cited by FreePressJournals.

While the video does not disclose the exact location of the incident, a passenger hints at the upcoming Alambagh bus stand within half an hour, indicating that the event probably took place near Lucknow. The authorities are treating the passenger’s complaint with seriousness and ensuring that necessary actions.

According to the Jagran, the UP roadways bus was going from Aligarh towards Lucknow.

After the video went viral, the regional transport authority, ARM (Assistant Regional Manager) took action against the driver and the conductor of the bus and terminated their contract.

Furthermore, a thorough investigation into the matter is going on to ascertain the full details of the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.