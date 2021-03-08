Ranchi: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a woman Congress MLA made quite a dramatic entry, as she rode a horse to Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi. Notably, the MLA named Amba Prasad, who opted for a horse as her mode of transport to the state assembly, said that a retired army officer gifted it to her. She said, “This horse has been gifted to me by Colonel (retired) Ravi Rathore on the occasion of International Women’s Day.” Also Read - How do You Celebrate a Horse Birthday? Bihar Man Shows The Way

ANI shared the photos of the MLA riding a horse in Ranchi while a large crowd gathers outside the Jharkhand Assembly. See the pictures here:

Jharkhand: Congress MLA Amba Prasad arrives at the Assembly riding a horse in Ranchi. "This horse has been gifted to me by Colonel (retired) Ravi Rathore on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay," she says. pic.twitter.com/fwBnoAzAuG — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

Who is she?

Amba Prasad is a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Indian National Congress (INC) from Barkagaon, Jharkhand. One of the youngest legislators, Amba was 31 years old when she was elected to the assembly during 2019 Jharkhand assembly election.