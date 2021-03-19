New Delhi: Days after the video of a Meerut cook spitting on ‘rotis’ went viral, another similar incident has come to light–this time in Delhi. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media showing two men spitting on chapatis at a hotel in West Delhi. One of them was seen kneading the dough while the other was seen spitting on the rotis before putting them in a tandoor. In the video, a man wearing a blue t-shirt is seen kneading the dough while the other person in a white undershirt is seen preparing the ‘roti’. Also Read - Meerut Man Who Left Internet in Disgust by Spitting on Rotis Arrested in UP

The police said the man who is seen spitting on the ‘rotis’ has been identified as Ibrahim, while the other one is Sabi Anwar. Watch the video here:

Delhi Police west district arrested two persons Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar for spitting on tadoori rotis at a hotel in West Delhi.@DelhiPolice @DCPWestDelhi #DelhiPolice #Delhi pic.twitter.com/RnhNFJOK0n — Jitender Sharma (TV9 भारतवर्ष) (@jitendesharma) March 18, 2021

“After initiating the investigation, it was found that the video was from a local hotel named Chand in the Khyala area. The two men have been identified as Sabi Anwar and Ibrahim, both natives of Kishanganj in Bihar. We have registered a case under relevant sections and arrested both the accused. We have also filed a case against the owner of the hotel named Aamir for running the eatery without permission,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Chand Hotel has also been challaned as it didn’t have the necessary license.

According to reports, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut last month after he was caught on camera spitting on the dough while preparing ‘rotis’ at a wedding function.