Cook Spits on ‘Rotis’ at Ghaziabad Hotel, Arrested After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: A video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a man can be seen making ‘rotis’ at a hotel by applying spit. The video was of a hotel in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad. The accused, however, has been taken into custody. He has been identified as Taseeruddin.

“A viral video was floating on social media in which a man was making rotis by applying spit,” Sahibabad Superintendent of Police Poonam Mishra said. A complaint has been lodged at the Tila More police station and further investigations are underway.

In March 2021, two men were caught spitting on chapatis at a hotel in West Delhi. In the viral video, one of them was seen kneading the dough while the other was seen spitting on the rotis before putting them in a tandoor.

Delhi Police west district arrested two persons Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar for spitting on tadoori rotis at a hotel in West Delhi.@DelhiPolice @DCPWestDelhi #DelhiPolice #Delhi pic.twitter.com/RnhNFJOK0n — Jitender Sharma🇮🇳 (@jitendesharma) March 18, 2021

After initiating the investigation, it was found that the video was from a local hotel named Chand in the Khyala area. The two men were identified as Sabi Anwar and Ibrahim, both natives of Kishanganj in Bihar. Later a case was registered under relevant sections and both the accused were arrested.