Shillong: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has emerged as the new ‘cool politician’, after his video of belting out an Iron Maiden classic on his electric guitar, has rocked the internet! Also Read - With Meghalaya to Soon Become COVID-19-free, Here's How Northeast is Taking Lead in Fighting Coronavirus

Sangma, who has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus in Meghalaya, decided to unwind himself on Friday after ‘hectic’ assembly sessions by indulging in one of his favourite hobbies.

Posting the video on Instagram, Sangma wrote: “After a hectic 3 day Assembly session … unwinding with some iron maiden stuff … It’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes …”

In the video, he can be seen playing the Iron Maiden classic ‘Wasted Years’ from their album ‘Somewhere In Time’. Watch the video here:

The video has now gone viral, with people praising the multi-talented chief minister for his skills on the guitar.

One user wrote, ”The most talented CM of India,” while another wrote, ”Our CM listens to Iron Maiden. What could possibly be better than this.”

Though the video was originally shared on Instagram, the clip has gone equally viral onTwitter and Facebook too.

Iron Maiden was formed in East London in 1975 by renowned musician Steve Harris.