Viral News: A policeman is being hailed online after a heartwarming picture of him feeding an elderly woman went viral. The photo shared by Paralympian Rinku Hooda, shows the cop feeding puri and sabzi to the elderly woman with his hands while sitting under a tree. Also Read - Amrita Rao Recreates The Viral 'Jal Lijiye' Meme With a Hilarious Twist, Video Goes Viral | Watch
Hooda shared the picture and captioned it as, “Police ka ek chehra aisa bhi hota hai. #salute (This is also a side of police).”
See the picture:
The picture has managed to strike a chord with netizens and over 6.6K people have liked the picture so far. Many people praised the cop’s compassionate gesture and saluted him.
One user wrote, “Hum jinda hai, because humanity jinda hai…. If we can help someone, we must do so,” while another commented,” Excellent job sir, I salute you.”
Here are other reactions:
Recently, another picture of a Delhi cop had gone viral who was seen carrying an 82-year-old woman in his arms to the vaccination centre.
Constable Kuldeep Singh told ANI, “She is a senior citizen of my beat area. I often visit her to keep a check on her well-being. She expressed her desire of getting a COVID vaccination. I spoke to my SHO and he helped her in registration and vaccination. She couldn’t walk for the past two years and the stretcher or wheelchair could not go upstairs to the vaccination centre. So I had to carried her from the second floor, took her to the hospital, got her vaccinated and dropped her back home.”