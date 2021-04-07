Hyderabad: A constable from the Andhra Pradesh police department is being praised online after he displayed his compassionate side and came to the rescue of a woman. In a picture that has gone viral on the internet, the Andhra constable is seen holding cradling a one-month-old toddler as his mother queues to cast a ballot in the Tamil Nadu elections. While the baby’s mother performs her duty of being a citizen, the cop keeps a watch on the baby. In the picture, the uniformed constable on duty is seen gazing at the baby’s face resting inside a red blanket and makes sure that the baby is comfortable in his arms. Also Read - Actors Radhika, Sarathkumar Get One-Year Jail Term For Cheque Bounce Case | Details Inside

The adorable photo was shared by the Andhra police's Twitter handle which mentions how the constable was deputed in Tamil Nadu during elections.

#APPolice's humane face at #TamilNaduElections: @AnantapurPolice constable deployed to #TamilNadu for #TamilNaduElections2021 carried & lulled a 1-month-old crying baby until the mother's return from the voting booth, winning the hearts of many," reads the caption.

Here’s the post:

Since being shared, the picture is going viral and many applauded the cop for helping the woman out.

