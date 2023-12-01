‘Abki Bar Modi Sarkar…’: Watch Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In Dubai

Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with ‘Modi Modi’ and ‘Abki bar modi chants by the Indian diaspora outside his hotel in Dubai. He is in Dubai for the COP28 Summit.

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dubai on Friday and was greeted with cheers and chants by the Indian diaspora outside his hotel in the dream city. He visited Dubai for the COP28 Summit and was received at the airport by the United Arab Emirates’ Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Upon reaching the hotel, the Prime Minister received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora, who chanted ‘Modi, Modi,’ ‘Abki Baar Modi Sarkar,’ and ‘Vande Mataram.’

Prime Minister Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his gratitude, stating that the warm welcome from the Indian community is proof of their vibrant culture and strong bonds. He also mentioned that he is looking forward to the summit, which aims to create a better planet. PM Modi is scheduled to address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit and participate in three high-level side events, two of which will be co-hosted by India.

