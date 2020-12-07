New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi border, a bizarre claim by a woman farmer has taken the internet by storm. The woman, identified as one Thakur Geeta Bhati, has claimed that “cops and government snatched her sandals to stol the farmers from protesting.’ Also Read - Miracles Exist! Elderly Woman Escapes Unhurt After Being Run Over by Truck | Watch it to Believe It!

The woman farmer leader is part of the group protesting in Greater Noida against recently concluded farm bills. Her video from the protest site has gone viral on social media.

'Geeta Bhati ka sandal waapis karo' also became the top trending topic on Twitter, with people sharing memes and satirical tweets.

Who is Geeta Bhati?

The woman identified herself as Thakur Geeta Bhati, president of Kisan Ekta Sangh’s Mahila Morcha in the video.

Surrounded by women and other members of farmer groups, Geeta Bhati claimed that the government and cops “snatched her sandals” so as to halt the protests.

“I am Thakur Geeta Bhati, President of Kisan Ekta Sangh Women’s Wing. The police and the government snatched my sandals thinking that farmers will stop protesting. But, I will fight barefoot. I will file an FIR against them. I managed to buy a pair of sandals somehow. Now, where will I get them from? The government has to return my sandals,” she can be seen speaking on camera.

The crowd cheered as Thakur Geeta Bhati gesticulated in a loud voice.

Watch the viral video here:

@yadavakhilesh should go and meet this woman. She needs his support. She needs his help. She needs a new pair of sandals. https://t.co/TJpRE6DEc4 pic.twitter.com/MFPCgG0Y9C — SanJay Desai (@Sir_SanJayDesai) December 7, 2020

Farmer unions from across India have launched an agitation in protest against the three new farm bills enacted into law by the central government. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, camping at Delhi’s borders are seeking the withdrawal of the new farm laws, and legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP). The farmer leaders have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8.