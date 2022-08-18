California: Now, we all know monkeys to be mischievous creatures who often imitate activities of human beings. They are fast learners and acquire a knowledge of many things just by observing humans. This time, a monkey had the cops on their toes when it accidentally made a 911 call. Notably, The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call last Saturday night. However, the call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back but there was no response, so deputies were sent to investigate.Also Read - US Couple Wins Rs 2.6 Crore in Lottery By Finding a Legal Loophole. Read Viral Story

The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call. They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo’s cellphone, which was in a golf cart, Associated Press reported. The cart had been left unattended amid the zoo’s 40 acres of land, and the curious little monkey got inquisitive, obviously!

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office concluded it was a classic case of monkey see, monkey do. “We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons. And that’s what Route did…just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us,” the office’s post said.

The sheriff’s office said: ‘As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can’t really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do.’