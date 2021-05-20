Coimbatore: As the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic ravages the country, the authorities of Kamatchipuram Adinam in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore have set up an idol of ‘Corona Devi’ at a temple in Kamatchipuram village on the outskirts of the city to protect people from the disease. As per an official of the Kamatchipuram Adinam, the ‘Corona Devi’ idol is a black stone idol that is 1.5 ft long tall. He said, “we strongly believe that the goddess will protect people from this grave disease”. Also Read - Om Corona Bhaag Svaha! Baba Performs Yagna to Drive Away COVID, the Mantra Will Remind You of 'Go Corona Go'| Watch Video

The temple authorities have also decided to hold special prayers for 48 days to please the Goddess 'Corona Devi' in order to contain the pandemic. However, the temple won't be open to the public in view of the lockdown restriction enforced in the state.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Anand Bharathi, the manager of Kamatchipuri Adhinam, said, "Consecrating deities to protect people from deadly diseases have been in practice for many years. He cited the "Plague Mariamman temple" in the vicinity as an example."

The “Plague Mariamman Temple” was set up in the early 1900s when Tamil Nadu was badly hit by a plague that came year after year and kept claiming lives in the Coimbatore district.

This is said to be the second temple that has been dedicated to Corona Devi in South India. In June last year, a priest from Kadakkal in Kollam district of Kerala had installed such an idol of the deity in a make-shift temple in the premises of his house. in order to ward off the fear of the virus.