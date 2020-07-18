With face masks becoming a part of our new normal attire, makers have gone all fancy with prints or bling with gold and diamonds stitched on them to amp up the wedding look for those attending them amid COVID-19. Adding to the list of the “covidiots” or the “maskholes”, as the ones with reckless behaviour in the pandemic are being called, is businessman Alok Mohanty from Cuttack. Also Read - Coronavirus: 34,884 New Cases And 671 Deaths in India in Last 24 Hours; Total Tally Spikes to 10,38,716

After Pune resident Shankar Kurade's gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakhs, Mohanty took inspiration to not only buy and flaunt but also beat him with a gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakhs which is also styled like an N-95 mask. Owing to his Bappi Lahiri like love for gold accessories, Mohanty is fondly called "gold man" by his peers.

In an interview with ANI, he shared, "People call me gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too."

Taking a dig at his bizarre mask, while one user on Twitter commented, “Ye to chalta phirta gold mine hai …Corona esse dekh ke 4 baar suicide karega…(He is a walking gold mine… Corona will die by suicide four times after seeing him)”, another wrote, “Guess who his favourite music director/singer might be! (sic)

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

The makers reportedly took 22 days to make the mask.