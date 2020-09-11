On the day, India recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday shockingly claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic is gone! Also Read - India Breaches 44-Lakh Mark With Daily Surge of 95,735 Coronavirus Cases, Do Recoveries Still Matter?

While addressing a public meeting in Hooghly district, he further said that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is intentionally imposing lockdown to stop his party from conducting rallies in the state.

“Didi’s [CM Mamata Banerjee] brothers are feeling unwell seeing the crowd here…not due to fear of coronavirus but due to the fear of BJP! Corona is over! Didi is uselessly imposing a lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies,” Ghosh said, sans mask.

The video of the speech has now gone viral on social media. Watch the video here:

#Corona চলে গেছে! দিদিমণি শুধু শুধু ঢং করছেন, lockdown করছেন যাতে BJP মিটিং মিছিল না করতে পারে! Corona is Gone! Didi is uselessly imposing lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies: Dilip Ghosh pic.twitter.com/E20mcfph29 — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ – কলকাতা (@iindrojit) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, no social distancing guidelines were followed as a huge crowd gathered to watch his speech and most of them were not seen wearing a mask. Amid roars and cheers, Ghosh also said that BJP will rally, wherever they stand!

India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 43 lakh mark on Wednesday with a massive single-day spike of 89,706 new cases and 1,115 deaths. On the same day, Bengal recorded 3,107 new cases of coronavirus and 53 Covid-19 deaths in the state.