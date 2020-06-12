With close to 3 lakh COVID-19 cases, India has surpassed UK to become the fourth country in the world which is worst-hit by coronavirus. As the demand for face masks, sanitizers, hand wash and other items to combat the virus escalates, ‘Corona Mall’ or ‘Social Distance Mall’ in Varanasi‘s Sigra area is providing all of it under one roof. Also Read - Deep Cleaning of Washrooms, Regular Sanitisation, Room Service, Not Dine-in: 10 Rules For Hotels

Despite the ironic name of the shop, it has become the city’s one-stop store for COVID-19 prevention. Operating since a week, the shop follows the norms of social distancing. Speaking to IANS, Avnish, a customer at the Corona Mall, shared, “Earlier there was a lot of trouble getting masks and sanitizers. One would fear that the items might be fake but now in this mall all such fears are allayed.” Also Read - Do You Stay in a Containment Zone? Don't go to Office, Health Ministry Issues Guideline

As the shop gains popularity across the city of its unique name, a Varanasi resident, Mukid, told the news agency, “In a very short time, Corona Mall has become quite famous. The best thing is getting all branded goods here which is helpful in fighting the virus.” Also Read - Masked Entry Only, Shoes Off the Premises - 5 Precautions For Religious Places Amid COVID-19

Currently, Varanasi’s COVID-19 tally is at 252. The Corona Mall’s operator, Ashok Singh revealed, “To allay the fear of corona in the minds of people, we have got the whole range of infection-prevention equipment under one roof. Earlier, people had to run for masks, ‘gamcha’, soap and sanitizers to various places to protect themselves from corona. To mitigate the problems, we have now changed our ‘Chota Mall’ into ‘Corona Mall’. Unlike any other mall we have all the items required to guard against corona infection available in this mall.”