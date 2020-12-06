New Delhi: The uncertainty surrounding coronavirus is the hardest thing to handle for many people going through Coronaphobia– the fear of contracting the virus. And, that’s when people take on more unusual behaviours. Due to one such incident of unusual behavior, a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal became the victim of his wife’s suspicion and had to undergo potency test. Also Read - Handwashing, An Effective Way To Prevent Infectious Diseases, Say Experts As COVID-19 Vaccines Come into Sight

With health authorities leaving no stone unturned in making sure people maintain social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this man who got married on June 29 this year, started maintaining a distance from his wife ever since their marriage. This behaviour of the husband made the newly wed bride suspect him as an impotent man, following which she left him and went to live with her parents. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Likely to Reach Cold Storage Points in Delhi by December End

Earlier last week on Wednesday (December 2), the wife also approached the Legal Services Authority, seeking maintenance allowance from her “impotent” husband alleging that he wasn’t getting interested in physical relations due to impotency. She complained to authorities that her husband used to maintain physical distance, even while speaking to her. She also accused her in-laws of harassing her, before she left the house and moved to her parent’s home as she could not resolve the matter by talking to her husband. Also Read - This Antiviral Drug May Block COVID Virus Within 24 Hours, Claims Study

According to a News18 report, the woman said, “I had a long life to lead ahead, so I had approached the authority for seeking maintenance allowance.”

However, when authority counsellors contacted the man regarding this matter, he revealed that he was just trying to maintain social distance because of his fear of contracting the COVID-19. He also told the counsellors that his wife’s family had tested positive for the virus right after the marriage which was the main reason behind his fear.

The counsellors later said that the man was excessively apprehensive of getting infected infection and feared that his wife’s strong immunity was stopping her from exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

To solve this sensitive matter, the counsellors advised the man to take a medical test of the husband and after seeking a positive certificate, they also successfully convinced the wife to return to her in-laws house.