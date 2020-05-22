Chennai: In a bid to reduce direct human involvement amid Covid-19 scare, unique coronavirus-shaped robots were deployed at a containment zone in Chennai to sanitize the area. Also Read - AIIMS Deploys Humanoid Robots to Reduce Coronavirus Risk for Doctors & Health Staff
These robots, which became the center of all attention on Wednesday, were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on the corona theme.
According to news agency ANI, this robot has been deployed in various containment zones in the city. Chennai-based artist B. Gowtham, who earlier designed coronavirus-inspired helmet for cops, was the brains behind this project.
He said, “It can store around 30 litres of disinfectant. This is a prototype, we are building better ones.”
The photos of the green robot sanitiser have gone viral on social media, with many people calling it creative while others thought it looked like Shrek:
A total of 1,06,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.
12,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tamil Nadu while 84 deaths have been reported in the state due to the disease so far.
(With ANI inputs)