Chennai: In a bid to reduce direct human involvement amid Covid-19 scare, unique coronavirus-shaped robots were deployed at a containment zone in Chennai to sanitize the area. Also Read - AIIMS Deploys Humanoid Robots to Reduce Coronavirus Risk for Doctors & Health Staff

These robots, which became the center of all attention on Wednesday, were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on the corona theme.

According to news agency ANI, this robot has been deployed in various containment zones in the city. Chennai-based artist B. Gowtham, who earlier designed coronavirus-inspired helmet for cops, was the brains behind this project.

He said, “It can store around 30 litres of disinfectant. This is a prototype, we are building better ones.”

Tamil Nadu: Coronavirus shaped robots were deployed in a containment zone in Chennai to sanitize the area. Gowtham, designer of the robots says, "It can store around 30 litres of disinfectant. This is a prototype, we are building better ones". (20.05.2020) pic.twitter.com/BeZdx3HZgg — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

The photos of the green robot sanitiser have gone viral on social media, with many people calling it creative while others thought it looked like Shrek:

Wow — Yasharth Bajpai (@bajpai_yasharth) May 20, 2020

Talent. ❤️👍🏼 — Aayush Sapre (@AayushSapre1) May 20, 2020

It looks like Shrek — Justin (@truejww) May 21, 2020

A total of 1,06,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

12,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tamil Nadu while 84 deaths have been reported in the state due to the disease so far.

(With ANI inputs)