Seems people of China still haven’t learnt any lesson and are so eager to get back to normal life that they have completely forgotten about coronavirus! Over the weekend, thousands of Chinese took part in a big electronic music party at a water park in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus first emerged late last year. Also Read - Is it Possible That Coronavirus Emerged in Wuhan in August 2019? Here's a Report

As per an AFP report, the popular Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was jam-packed with people frolicking in swimsuits and goggles for the music festival, but none of them was seen wearing face masks or following social-distancing measures.

Pictures and videos of the party have emerged on social media which show the mask-free revellers standing shoulder to shoulder in the water despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, the water park reopened in June after Wuhan gradually opened up after a 76-day lockdown and strict restrictions to try and control the spread of the virus.

Thousands of Chinese ignored the coronavirus and participated last weekend in a techno music macro party at a water park in Wuhan, where Coronavirus disease emerged at the end of 2019, which generated controversy this Monday on social networks. pic.twitter.com/tJKPQq8knW — David (@DavidPrzMX) August 17, 2020

As more mandates for masks and lock downs continue and we deny human contact

Over in Wuhan the birth place for COVID well see for yourself they having a water park party of a time…. pic.twitter.com/PMJBEJDrEw — Mark Stevens (@MarkTruthjunkie) August 17, 2020

China has said that it has brought the coronavirus outbreak under control however, the country has recently seen a new spike of infections in the north-western province of Xinjiang and the north-eastern city of Dalian.

The first known cases of COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan late last year, before the virus spread across the world, killing hundreds of thousands and destroying economies.