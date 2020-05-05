There are many who have been doing their part in bringing cheer to many people around the world who are suffering from coronavirus or facing problems due to the lockdown. And there are also good samaritans who have been going out of their way to feed someone less fortunate or just be there. But the most important people of all are those on the frontline, fighting this disease that has killed many, and these people are the doctors and health care workers. So it is only fair that we show our appreciation for the work they do. Also Read - India's First All-girl Indipop Band Viva Reunites to Entertain us During COVID-19 Lockdown

A lady doctor in Bengaluru was accorded just that kind of honour when she returned home after working at a hospital, tending patients that were suffering from the dreaded disease. Dr. Vijayashree, who works in MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, was left overwhelmed by the love she received from the residents of an apartment complex where she stayed, and she deserved every bit of the applause. Also Read - Odisha Migrant Workers Face FIR For Making TikTok Dance Video During COVID-19 Quarantine

A clip of the whole incident was shared on Twitter by Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar who wrote, “Dr. Vijayashree of Bengaluru received a heroic welcome when she returned home after tending to #COVID19 patients in MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. A big thank you to all the #CoronaWarriors working selflessly on the frontline of this pandemic. We SALUTE you!” Also Read - Mask Projected Onto Face of Christ The Redeemer Statue in Rio to Raise Awareness About COVID-19

ಕಣ್ಣಿಗೆ ಕಾಣುವ ದೇವರು! Dr. Vijayashree of Bengaluru received a heroic welcome when she returned home after tending to #COVID19 patients in MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. A big thank you to all the #CoronaWarriors working selflessly on the frontline of this pandemic. We SALUTE you! pic.twitter.com/COHT4KYYE1 — M Goutham Kumar (@BBMP_MAYOR) May 2, 2020

Many who came across the video appreciated the neighbours for the kind gesture, others also joined to salute the doctor and her efforts during the pandemic.

Salute to Dr. Vijayashree and all the medical teams taking care of our brothers and sisters in the country and abroad…#CoronaWarriorsIndia working 24×7 selflessly and relentlessly 👏👏👏👏 — Anwar Karakulangara (@karakulangara) May 3, 2020

Dr Vijayalakshmi has made the entire medical community of India feel proud. The members of her housing society also deserves praise for acknowledging her efforts. Together we will win the battle againt the pandemic. Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhanantu. 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Kesavan (@mahesh_kesavan) May 3, 2020

Koti koti Naman. Country blessed to have such amazing humble Doctors. Lets hope those monsters learn a lesson Jai Hind 🚩🚩🚩

Vande Matram — 💜HaiHINDUstani (@Amit99289028) May 3, 2020

Big Salute Doctor. God Bless you all #COVID19Warriors — Anna Rose🇮🇳 (@Anna_jon7) May 3, 2020

With the number of infected cases in India now at 42836 and the number of deaths at 1389, the doctors and health workers need all our encouragement and support to deal with it daily.