Haridwar: After much speculation and anticipation, Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched ‘Coronil’, the first ‘Made in India’ Ayurvedic medicine for treating coronavirus. Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna launched the ayurvedic medicine at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Also Read - Patanjali Launches Coronil, Ayurvedic Drug to Cure COVID-19, Ramdev Claims 100% Patients Recovered in 7 Days

The duo launched a kit of three Ayurvedic medicines, and jointly addressed the media to share ‘the major breakthrough’ in cure of COVID-19.

We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days: Yog Guru Ramdev, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/QFQSVF0JIh — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Ramdev said, “The whole world has been waiting for someone to develop a medicine for coronavirus. Today, we are proud that we developed the first ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus. It has been named Coronil.”

“We conducted clinical study on 100 patients. Around 65 percent of them returned negative test results within three days. Hundred per cent patients got cured in seven days. We have prepared this medicine with adequate research. Our medicine has 100 percent recovery rate and zero percent death rate,” he added.

Coronil is made out of elements like Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi and it claims to treat patients in just 5 to 14 days.

Soon after the launch, curiosity for the medicine rose among netizens and in no time, Coronil became one of the top trends on Twitter, with many people applauding Ramdev for launching the drug at such a crucial time. Many also shared jokes and memes, anticipating the rise in the sale of these tablets in the absence of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Apart from taking these medicines, Ramdev also advised people to practice Yoga, and keep oneself healthy through proper diet to boost the immune system.