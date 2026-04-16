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Corporate employees rant on Gurgaon Traffic vs WFH takes internet by storm; netizens react, Relatable | Watch viral video

Corporate employee’s rant on ‘Gurgaon Traffic vs WFH’ takes internet by storm; netizens react, ‘Relatable’ | Watch viral video

Viral video: A man from Gurgaon shares a rant about the traffic problem of Gurgaon and talks about work from home. Scroll down to watch it.

(Image: Screengrabs from Instagram/samarthwadhwa7)

Viral News: When traffic has become a major problem in India, a corporate employee shared a heartfelt rant, which has taken the internet by storm. He touched on many topics in the video, ranging from the traffic problem in Gurgaon to being given the privilege of working from home. The video blew up quickly as people began to relate to the employee’s words. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral video features a corporate employee based in Gurgaon, who shares a heartfelt rant. He talks about the traffic problem in Gurgaon, which sometimes takes 2-3 hours to reach his home. He added that the issue doesn’t let him follow a routine after his office hours.

Gurgaon man demands work from home

Furthermore, he demands the privilege of working from home. He highlights that no work needs him and other employees to be seated in the office, as every work, be it minor or major, can be done with the ease of their laptops.

‘Gurgaon Traffic Vs WFH’

The viral clip was shared with a text overlay, “Gurgaon Traffic Vs WFH”. The traffic problem of Gurgaon is not a recent problem, and the internet typically remains flooded with videos and posts of a similar kind.

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What’s special about the video?

However, what stood out about this video in particular is the man’s brutal honesty and heartfelt words, which quickly resonated with the people. As he talked about his routine due to traffic, the comment section became filled with corporate individuals from various cities and states, sharing their experiences about the same.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samarth Wadhwa (@samarthwadhwa7)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption “Today’s corporate rant”.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “There are days i have gone to the office and not even seen my team. everything over zoom,” and another wrote, “You are speaking on behalf of all those who are in corporate right now.”

The third comment read, “Noida ones can relate nowadays.”

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