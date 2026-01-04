Home

Corporate man’s viral ‘Bang Bang’ dance makes Hrithik Roshan go wow, says, ‘teach me those moves’ | WATCH video

The video was shared with the text, "A guy who killed his passion for corporate job," which led many users to relate to their lives.

Image: Instagram @theankitmark (videograb)

Viral video: The impromptu dance of a corporate employee has been making rounds on social media. The man danced to Hrithik Roshan’s hit song, Bang Bang, inside the office premises. The video has gone viral, and the internet has exploded with all types of reactions. The video clip drew extensive attention after the actor Hrithik Roshan gave a reaction to the performance.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video is shared by an Instagram user named Ankit Dwivedi. The video features him dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Bollywood song Bang Banga. Ankit is seen dancing to the song, matching each step with grace and perfection. The colleagues of the dancer were seen cheering for him, and several were recording the dance moment.

Viral video of corporate man dancing to Bang Bang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Dwivedi | Corporate to Passion (@theankitmark)

The video has garnered over 17 million views and nearly 1.5 million likes.

How are internet users reacting?

One user commented, "Responsibilities ask for many sacrifices but still be thankful for whatever we have!" and another wrote, "That's smooth man."

What was Hrithik Roshan’s reaction?

What stands to be extraordinary about the video is that Hrithik Roshan himself commented and wrote, “Teach me these moves.” Later, Dwivedi updated the caption of his video and edited it to “Will @remodsouza watch it??”

People have shared hilarious reactions to Ankit’s response. The viral video was relatable for the users because many people these days leave their passion and start juggling in the loop of their corporate jobs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.