New Delhi: Nowadays, drug users and smugglers have gotten extra creative. Every now and then, we hear stories of how drug traffickers around the world adopt unique yet bizarre ways to smuggle illegal narcotics from one place to another. Now, in a similar incident, customs officials in Delhi found MDMA, a 3,900 gram drug, commonly known as 'ecstasy' in a consignment of lehenga, which was being sent to Australia.

According to officials, the value of the seized drug is Rs 1.7 crore. The incident happened on Wednesday after customs officials at the foreign post office (PFO) in Delhi received a tip-off based on intelligence inputs. When they opened the consignment, they found the drugs hidden in intricate work on traditional Indian wear.

In a tweet, official Twitter Handle of Delhi Customs wrote, "ACC Export Commissionerate at FPO, New Delhi seized 3920 gms of MDMA from 1 parcel destined for Australia. MDMA was concealed between the golden lace of the lehngas. Estimated street price is around Rs. 1.7 crores."

ACC Export Commissionerate at FPO, New Delhi seized 3920 gms of MDMA from 1 parcel destined for Australia. MDMA was concealed between the golden lace of the lehngas. Estimated street price is around Rs. 1.7 crores.#IndianCustomsAtWork pic.twitter.com/gOQu2PVUQy — Delhi Customs (@Delhicustoms) February 9, 2021

Notably, MDMA is a synthetic drug that is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens, which can lead to liver, kidney and heart failure or death. A person can experience the intoxicating effects of MDMA within 30 minutes of taking a single dose.