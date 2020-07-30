The excitement is brewing as NASA’s newest Mars 2020 rover, Perseverance is on the launch pad and ready to head for Mars very soon! As per NASA, the launch is targeted for 7:50 a.m. EDT Thursday, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. (5.20 pm IST in India) Also Read - 'Welcome Home You Beast': Netizens' 'Josh' Amps up as Rafale Fighter Jets Land at Ambala Air Force Base

The launch will, however, depend on weather and technical factors as it was previously delayed from earlier in the month because of technical issues. Also Read - Tianwen-1, China's First Ever Mars Mission, Captures Pic of Earth & Moon About 1.2 Million km From Our Planet

Perseverance is NASA’s latest Red Planet rover, designed to search for astrobiological evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars. Following a seven-month journey, it will land at Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, and will gather rock and soil samples for a future return to Earth.

Amping our excitement and curiosity further, NASA is now giving latest updates about the launch with #CountdownToMars. Twitter, too shared an adorable GIF.

The first interplanetary helicopter, Ingenuity, is ready for liftoff on a 7-month voyage to Mars. Read more about the aeronautical innovators at @NASAJPL & @NASAAmes who worked together to prepare for @NASAPersevere's #CountdownToMars: https://t.co/eTtcX9Ao01 pic.twitter.com/X83dI03G0W — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

NOW BOARDING: I’m ready to fly; are you? Grab your boarding pass and let’s go. #CountdownToMars Get your boarding pass: https://t.co/6xyix6gsOM New flyer? Send your name on a future mission: https://t.co/i1GsSnsFWf pic.twitter.com/GZkMljSB7Q — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 29, 2020

One night left, but who can sleep? Tomorrow morning, if all goes well, I’ll be on my way to Mars. T-12 hours to launch. #CountdownToMars Live launch coverage begins at 4 a.m. PDT/7 a.m. EDT (11:00 UTC): https://t.co/ISKKR1kmMo pic.twitter.com/zgY5orXxXe — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 29, 2020

The final #CountdownToMars is on. Watch the launch of @NASAPersevere on Thursday, July 30. 🚀 ⏰ Live coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EDT (1100 UTC). Launch targeted for 7:50 a.m. EDT.

📺 https://t.co/JMSkud2gmp

ℹ️ https://t.co/OnX9croBxY pic.twitter.com/JGVF5Ew7li — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) July 29, 2020

The only planet we know of that is entirely inhabited by robots is about to get a new citizen in the form of the @NASAPersevere Mars rover. Learn all about the mission – and the intriguing world it will be exploring – at https://t.co/3gY7dr3mLv #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/waezIjmHe8 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) July 30, 2020

You can follow the live NASA countdown here.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates also successfully sent off its Hope probe on 19 July and China launched its own orbiter and rover on 22 July.