Launched last Tuesday for treatment of coronavirus patients after tall claims from Patanjali owner Baba Ramdev, the new drug – Coronil was guaranteed to cure COVID-19 patients in three days. After drawing much flak from the AYUSH ministry and even the Uttrakhand government which issued a notice to Patanjali for launching a drug claiming to be a cure for coronavirus when it had only applied for an immunity booster against cough and fever, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna and founder Baba Ramdev took an instant u-turn. Also Read - Bihar News: Shocking! Groom Wants Wedding to be Deferred, Dies of COVID-19 Two Days Later

Releasing an official statement, Patanjali said “That it is denied, we have made any medicine named as ‘Corona Kit’. We have only packed the following medicines – ‘Divya Swasari Vati’, “Divya Coronil Tablet’ & ‘Divya Anu Tail’ in a shipping/packaging carton for shipping purpose.” Not only did the company deny any guarantees on the COVID-19 curing abilities of the drug but also took a u-turn on ever launching Coronil. Also Read - Amul India's Latest Creative Takes Jibe at TikTok-WeChat Ban in India, Netizens Call it 'Father of Memes'

This was enough fodder for trolls who had a field day on Twitter. Taking to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site, the Twitterati erupted into a much-expected meme fest. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Not Noida, This NCR District Now Has Maximum COVID-19 Cases | Check District-wise Data

Check out Twitter’s hilarious reactions on the news here:

Bala Krishna was just playing a prank and ppl believed it!! He is after all innocent like Infant naughty Krishna who used to steal butter. He doesn’t know what’s Corona. Pl forgive Modi brigade saffron liar. 😃⁦@narendramodi⁩ ⁦@AmitShah⁩ https://t.co/6jrSgH24eZ — Raj Karnie (@RajKarnie) July 1, 2020

Acharya Balkrishna wants FIRnil after an FIR lodged against Ramdev who claimed that Coronil will cure corona. — SpiDeY (@Parody_guy10) July 1, 2020

Acharya Balkrishna (Patanjali CEO) – We never said Coronil can cure coronavirus. *me who was saving ₹545 to buy coronil* pic.twitter.com/Hb5ZHnrTTj — Aslicharsi (@aslicharsi) June 30, 2020

What is this behaviour babaji?