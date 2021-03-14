Jaipur: In a shocking video that has come to light from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, a young couple who were sitting and talking in a secluded place has been allegedly been attacked by goons. As per reports, the incident came to light after a video of a group of men thrashing the girl and hurling abuses at her surfaced online. Also Read - Minor Boy Inhumanly Beaten, Forced To Smoke Cigarettes and Lick Shoes in MP's Jabalpur Over Dispute on Rs 2,000

The horrific visuals of the group of men dragging the young girl, pulling away the dupatta from her face while she screams in fear has gone viral. Reports suggest that the girl was attacked for talking to her boyfriend and when the goons targeted the couple, the boy managed to flee the spot but the girl could not run away, so the goons grabbed her and thrashed her.

No action has been taken regarding this case yet.

District SP Devendra Bishnoi said that the matter will be investigated and the police station in-charge has already been directed for its investigation and action.