Moscow: A video has surfaced online showing a couple breaking into a deserted cinema hall in Russia’s Saint Petersburg, stealing snacks and then engaging in intimate act before ending up falling asleep there. Taking advantage of lockdown restrictions in Saint Petersburg, the couple broke into Kinograd Cinema at the South Pole shopping center on March 18, CCTV footage of which is going viral. Also Read - Kerala Man Faints and Almost Falls Off Balcony, Bystander Grabs him by Feet | Watch Viral Video

In the footage, the couple is first seen stealing popcorn and other snacks, pouring cold drink into a large glass before entering a screening hall. The couple then proceeds to have sex, before falling asleep there. After spending the entire night at the cinema hall, the couple successfully escaped in the morning without being spotted by security.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by КИНОТЕАТР (@kinograd.spb)