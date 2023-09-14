Home

Viral

Couple Caught Having Sex In Flight Toilet As Co-Passengers Erupt In Cheers; Here’s What Happened Next

Couple Caught Having Sex In Flight Toilet As Co-Passengers Erupt In Cheers; Here’s What Happened Next

In the video, the staff member of the flight abruptly opens the door of the toilet where the half-naked couple was having sex.

Couple Caught Having Sex In Flight Toilet As Co-Passengers Erupt In Cheers; Here's What Happened Next

Passengers aboard an easyJet flight erupted into cheers and shouts after a flight attendant opened the door to a bathroom to discover a couple in a compromising position. The incident, which unfolded on September 8, was captured on camera, leading to their eventual removal from the aircraft by the authorities. Since the incident has gone viral on social media, it was watched over 5 million times by the people online.

Trending Now

In the video, a flight attendant can be seen opening the door to the toilet, with the half-dressed couple appeared to be in the mid-act inside the toilet. Before the pair are revealed, laughter can be heard in the cabin, with someone shouting “come on” to the staff member – though cabin crew at the rear of the plane appear embarrassed. A fellow passenger close to the action screeched: “Oh my f***ing God”.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the cabin crew member appeared uncertain about how to respond and was seen in the video holding his head in disbelief at the couple’s audacious actions. The man inside the bathroom, red-faced but smirking, pulls the door shut again.

Watch: couple caught having sex mid-air

A spokesperson for easyJet told The Independent: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.” It is unclear what action – if any – was taken against the two passengers involved.

Social media users appeared as amused as the passengers who were on board.

“Where is part 2. I need to see them walking out,” one user tweeted with a laughing face emoji. “Where’s the walk of Shame?” another user chimed in. “Joining the Mile high club on easy jet,” another X user tweeted. “Outrageous effort.”

While there is no UK law that explicitly deals with sex on a plane, it is “an offence intentionally to engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory” under section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES