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Couple finds cobra in Thailand hotel, their reaction will shock you – WATCH Viral video

Couple finds cobra in Thailand hotel, their reaction will shock you – WATCH Viral video

The horrific incident reportedly occurred in Thailand’s Krabi and came to light after Kannuttakorn Uttaranakron shared a post on Facebook about his experience.

Couple finds cobra in Thailand hotel, their reaction will shock you – WATCH Viral video

Viral video: A couple went to Thailand to spend some quality time, but their holiday turned into a nightmare when they heard a hissing sound coming from a corner of their bed. They were shocked when they discovered a venomous cobra near their bed. This incident has highlighted a major concern over the safety and security of guests in nature-adjacent accommodations. Facebook user Kannuttakorn Uttaranakron shared his experience on the social media platform, stating that the horrific incident took place in Krabi. In the post, Uttaranakron informed that the incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning, at around 5 am, when his partner suddenly jumped out of bed, screaming that there was a snake.

What Exactly Happened?

The couple was abruptly woken up to the hissing sound and initially thought it might be something supernatural. But when they spotted the venomous snake, the terrifying truth became clear. According to the Pattaya Mail, the cobra had slithered near the bed and reportedly passed over the woman’s neck while they were sleeping.

“Snake, it crawled over my neck,” the woman said in a statement.

Couple Unharmed In Close Encounter

Fortunately, neither of them was bitten by the cobra. However, they faced psychological shock from the encounter, which will stay with them for a long time.

In the video, the reptile can be seen slithering inside the hotel room, raising serious questions about safety protocols.

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Watch The Video Here

A couple staying at a hotel in **Krabi, Thailand**, woke up around **5 AM** when one partner suddenly ran out crying and screaming that a **snake** was slithering across their neck on the bed. Staff were called, and they discovered a large **black cobra** hissing inside the… pic.twitter.com/LNOqGBlWol — Sebastian™ (@Azariel91) March 30, 2026

Netizens have highlighted that hotels located near natural landscapes should take extra precautions to safeguard their guests.

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