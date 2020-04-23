As countries across the world extend the lockdown due to skyrocketing cases of COVID-19, all businesses and personal events have come to a standstill including postponing of marriages scheduled for this month. However, sticking to their wedding date despite the lockdown, a couple from Canada got married while honouring social distancing and being environment-friendly too. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News April 23, 2020: Police Arrives at Chhoti Sardaarni Actor Anita Raaj's Home After Receiving Complaint About Hosting a Party Amid Lockdown

Molly Lin and Sing-Chi Lam had reserved April 11 as their wedding day with 400 guests on the list. Despite losing money for decor details, attire and other things, the lovebirds roped in their wedding planner Sarah to plan a quick ceremony while Becca Schultz captured the precious moment through her photography. Also Read - 'Stay Home, Save Lives': Google Doodle Shares Tips to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

With everything in place, Lam’s parents and pastor present, Lin’s parents watching the ceremony on Zoom, here’s the twist. The couple got married inside a greenhouse with plants as guests! Bizzare as it might sound, the wedding turned out to be beautiful, nevertheless. Also Read - After Pet Cats, 4 Tigers And 3 Lions of Bronx Zoo Test COVID-19 Positive in New York

Taking to her Facebook handle later, Schultz shared the pictures with a heart-warming caption. It read, “Yesterday was seriously a dream come true! It was the perfect, intimate ceremony in one of the most beautiful venues in Edmonton with their parents in attendance and joining via video chat. Against all odds these two exchanged vows – a pandemic wasn’t stopping them! It was such an honour to meet Sing-Chi and Molly, hear their story, and witness them prove that love wins! Their minister and his wife had some beautiful words to share and I was truly blessed by being there. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to comprehend the goodness of God as he continues to bring such incredible people into my life through my work. This elopement was last minute. My friend Sarah from @ourjonrahevents booked me for them just five days before their wedding. I was only able to have a few emails back and forth with Molly. But when we saw each other it was like we’d been online friends forever! Sing-Chi and Molly, thank you for letting me be a part of your special day. I’ll never forget it and I hope we get to meet again soon! (sic).”

On another note, as per the latest reports, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada stand at 40,190 currently while the death toll is at 1,974.