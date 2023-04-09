Home

Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge! Couple Kiss On Delhi Metro In Viral Video

It has got some strong reactions.

"Is it East versus West; Or man against man?" song by Survivor.

Viral Video: Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono, Is Dunia Se Nahi Darenge Hum Dono (we will show our love in public without any inhibitions), the evergreen rebel love song written by Gulshan Bawra from the 1975 movie Khel Khel Mein is an unofficial anthem for those in love and claim it openly with pride.

Following the call for PDA, the acronym for “public display of affection”, a couple went ahead and did a kiss and make-up inside a Delhi Metro train the video of which is going viral.

The video is shared on Twitter by Richa Sharma @Rich_aaaaa with the caption, “Shameful Viral Video from #Delhi After Patna Junction, Once all the passengers in the Delhi Metro train had to be embarrassed. Peaceful kissing Video shameless #GigiHadid #delhimetro #GigiHadid #wtcfinal #BBB23 #VideoViral”

Now, it did call out for strong reactions and is successful. The endless debate (read fight) over Western culture and lifestyle taking over Indian culture and values simmers year around and we have some very shining examples like Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Day celebrations on the last day of December.

We are not getting into it and we are certainly not endorsing or rejecting any school of thought here.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

दादाभाई ️ @Rkkodariya Replying to @Rich_aaaaa, “

बेचारे जानवरो को ही समय नही मिलता जहा मिलता वही शुरू हो जाते हैं(Poor animals don’t get time, they start wherever they get ).

kuldeep Singh Yadav @barothe1992_ Replying to @Rich_aaaaa, “Raha nahi jata. Tadap hi aisi hai.”

Rohit dubey @ico_rank Replying to @Rich_aaaaa, “Hawas dikhye delhi metro ”

CryptoHash @CryptoHashCode Replying to @Rich_aaaaa, “Kuch logon ke liye multiple relations achi baat hai, but kiss karna public me bhuri baat.”

surjit singh @surjits59092062 Replying to @Rich_aaaaa, “Aag lagi padi hai”.

Harsh Pandey @HarshPa86563628 Replying to @Rich_aaaaa, “Ye sale samaj ki gandgi hai ”

Aman Trivedi @amantrivedi75 Replying to @Rich_aaaaa, “हम उस समाज में रह रहे है जहा हिंसा– नफरत–युद्ध खुले मैदानों में किया जाता हैं और प्रेम अंधेरों में।(We are living in a society where violence-hate-war is done in the open fields and love in the dark.)

b k shukla @Airshuklabk Replying to @Rich_aaaaa, „These two r cross breeds and people around them r coward and selfish,No one had Guts to slap them.यहाँ पर इनके पक्ष में ट्वीट करने वाले सुअरों को पता नहीं कि यह भारतवर्ष है,पश्चिमी देश नहीं,यहाँ कुछ मर्यादा है। समाज में रहने के कुछ सामाजिक नियम होते हैं। (These two r cross breeds and people around them r coward and selfish,No one had Guts to slap them There are some social rules to live in the society.)

