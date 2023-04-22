Home

Couple Performs Breathtaking Twisting Dance Moves With Elan: Watch

The two artists are Marina Mazepa and Phillip Chbeeb.

One of the most demanding, difficult, yet enthralling pieces of art.

Viral Dance Video: We have come across many artists from various disciplines who have performed some of the most incredible stuff pertaining to their fields like music, sports, and dancing.

Here we have a couple performing some of the most demanding, difficult, yet enthralling pieces of art that combine freestyle, hip hop, and contorting.

The video is shared on Twitter by The Best @Figensport with the caption, “Nice duet with Marina Mazepa & Phillip Chbeeb source@ballet_a”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Nice duet with Marina Mazepa & Phillip Chbeeb source@ballet_a pic.twitter.com/3xQHCEqgpF — The Best (@Figensport) April 21, 2023

According to the description, the two artists are Marina Mazepa and Phillip Chbeeb.

Marina Mazepa is an actress, model, dancer, and contortionist from Ukraine and she is known for competing in the fourteenth season of America’s Got Talent and reaching the quarterfinals. She has also competed in talent show competitions such as So You Think You Can Dance, France’s Got Talent, and Ukraine’s Everybody Dance.

Phillip Chbeeb is a Hip-Hop dancer, specifically Popping and Tutting. He competed during the fifth season of So You Think You Can Dance and placed in the Top 12.

The video has received several reactions. Sharing a few with you.

Phosis @DocPhosis: I kinda want to learn to dance.

Singleton @networkminded: Incredible talents.

Lynn Taylor @LynnTaylor62: Wow spectacular!!!

Ali Siddique Chaudhry @ali99lawyer: Extraordinary

Anne McGurk: Whether it’s the jive or this modern dance… the woman does the hard moves..!

Umair @cfactory92: Perfect bonding

🇪🇺En man vi inte kommer förbi🇺🇦 @AndersAlv: What’s his role?

copper1947@msn.com @copper1947: I didn’t see that in the Kama Sutra. I don’t believe !!!

judy Ravenscroft @judyRavenscrof4: Wow Kool. 👍🏽👍🏽🥰

alexisruiz @alexisruiz59: Beautiful

