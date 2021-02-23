Pre-wedding shoots have now become a ritual of sorts among new-age couples, giving them ample opportunity to have fun and know each other better. However, one such shoot turned troublesome in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur after photos of a pre-wedding photo shoot featuring a couple sitting in the state chopper used by state CM Bhupesh Baghel went viral on social media. The young couple featured in the shoot, who hail from Jashpur, had reached Raipur a few days back and got photographed at a state hanger in the state chopper “AW 109 Power Elite” Police lines. Baghel is among those who use this helicopter. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Govt Says Won't Use Covaxin Till Phase 3 Trial is Over. Read Harsh Vardhan's Response

According to Hindustan Times, the groom-to-be was a friend of the driver who arranged the photo shoot in the state hangar. It has also been alleged that the groom featured in the chopper is a relative of the present state BJP chief. Soon after the pictures went viral, driver Yogeshwar Sai was suspended for violating the safety norms of state hangar and shunted to directorate of aviation Nava Raipur.

“The pre-wedding shoot of the couple took place on January 20. A driver of the state aviation department took the couple inside the hangar and told the guard that they have got permission. Since the guard knew the driver, he did not object and the photographs were taken,” Raipur Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav told HT. He added that Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur Rural) will investigate the whole issue and report within a week.

Reacting to the security breach, State Congress spokesperson, Vikas Tiwari on Monday wrote a letter addressing the Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi demanding thorough investigation and strict action into the case.

“The room in the state hanger was used as a changing room and several photos and videos were taken during the pre-wedding shoot. It is a major lapse in Chief Minister’s security which should be seriously investigated,” Vikas Tiwari said.