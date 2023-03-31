Home

Viral

Couple Sells Drool-Worthy, Home Made Rajma Rice On Road To Make Ends Meet- WATCH Wholesome Viral Video

Couple Sells Drool-Worthy, Home Made Rajma Rice On Road To Make Ends Meet- WATCH Wholesome Viral Video

THIS couple from Faridabad sells rajma rice after their printing business went sideways during the lockdown - Watch viral video

Couple Sells Drool-Worthy, Home Made Rajma Rice On Road To Make Ends Meet- WATCH Wholesome Viral Video

Viral Video: Life can, in fact, be unpredictable and like riding a roller coaster. A wonderful example is the tale of a couple in Faridabad who switched from working at a printing press to peddling homemade food on the side of the road. The man plating the food revealed that he used to operate with printing equipment before it went sideways during the lockdown. He immediately began working, but his pay wasn’t sufficient to provide for his family’s everyday necessities. He knew how to cook, so they decided to start something on their own and now run a successful food stall roadside. The caption on the viral video read, “Couple Selling Rajma Chawal On Road.”

The meal is served with a side of salad, primarily radish pieces, and homemade green chutney, as seen in the video. Along with this, the quick vlog also displays how the food is plated in the shop.

You may like to read

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jatin singh (@foody_jsv)

The pair is seen in the now-viral video selling Rajma and Kadhi chawal for Rs. 40 each at a stand close to gate number 5 of Greenfield Colony in Faridabad. People are rushing to try their homemade delicacies after seeing this video. The video was posted by Instagram user Jatin Singh to his page, foody jsv.

Netizens flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the couple. One of the users wrote, “That’s Actually Definition of true Love.” Another user wrote, “God bless both of you. Good job by Admin promoting people who are selling street foods 🙏.” The third user wrote, “May god bless them, earn lot, lot money 😍.” Many users remembered stopping by their stall to try the homemade rajma and kadhi chawal.

The viral video of the couple has 672K views, 29.2K likes and over 80 comments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.