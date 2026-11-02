Couple take Indian auto-rickshaw Back to Britain after 75-day, 4,218 km road trip | Viral

After 4,218 kilometres across India, a British couple’s auto-rickshaw has made it to the United Kingdom. Whether it hits the road there depends on the paperwork and vehicle rules.

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The couple toured India in a red-and-black Bajaj auto-rickshaw they nicknamed Timmy the Tin Can. Image Credit: timmy_the_tin_can/Instagram

Have you been on a trip abroad? If yes most likely you brought back fridge magnets, postcards or photographs as souvenirs. But this couple went several steps ahead and found a unique way to preserve their memories of India. Helen and Mick crossed the country in an auto-rickshaw, and when the trip ended, they shipped it home to Britain rather than part with it.

For 75 days, the couple toured India in a red-and-black Bajaj auto-rickshaw they nicknamed Timmy the Tin Can. It quickly became more than a ride, carrying them through cities and states and past landmarks such as Agra and the Taj Mahal. With cartoon eyes and a cheerful smile painted on its front, Timmy also stood out during their journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timmy (@timmy_the_tin_can)

The trip was over, but Helen and Mick weren’t ready to say goodbye to their three-wheeler. Thousands of kilometres together had made it hard to leave behind. With the trip done, Helen and Mick were left with a puzzle: what to do with the three-wheeler. It had carried them thousands of kilometres, and walking away from such an oddball companion felt wrong.

Later, they decided to arrange for the auto-rickshaw to be shipped to the United Kingdom. However, bringing Timmy home took considerably longer than an ordinary journey. After waiting six months, the couple finally welcomed their vehicle at London Gateway Port on October 23, 2026.

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The unusual video was first shared on social media platform X by industrialist Harsh Goenka. He Highlighted how the vehicle had travelled from the Indian roads to British shores.

Internet reactions

The video garnered several thousands views on social media with people cheering for the move. One of the users wrote, “Do we need to re-register it in uk to hit the road.” Another user wrote, “Cutie pie finally reached at London.”

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A third user wrote, “Tim’s a star, we hope tim will get lots of love in uk.” Another user wrote, “From navigating Indian potholes to London streets—that auto has seen more life goals than most of us!”

“Its a cute little ride allows fresh airflow, we used to go to school in Tuk Tuk with 15 other kids, fun ride,” a user wrote. Another wrote, “came to India as tourists, left as proud owners of tuk tuk.”