Couple’s Pre-wedding Photoshoot Featuring Snake Goes Viral, Internet Says ‘Should Be Nominated For Oscars’

The shoot is basically a series of photos that tell the story of how the woman and the man meet and eventually fall in love. The love story is depicted through 30 photographs in the Twitter thread.

New Delhi: Pre-wedding photoshoots are very common now-a-days for soon-to-be married couples. There are different trends that emerge from day to day. Sometimes, it’s shooting at the most exotic picturesque locations, like mountains or beach some also think out of the box to come up with photoshoot ideas that leave everyone stunned. Such is a story of a couple whose choice of “prop” has left the internet baffled. The photoshoot involves a woman, an animal rescuer, and a snake and how their love story started due to the reptile.

The first photo shows the woman taking a stroll in the backyard of a house. While walking, she encountered a snake and calls a snake rescuer for help. Two men come on a motorbike to help her. One of them rescues the snake away. The woman is left impressed by the man’s ability to capture the snake and then they exchange numbers.

The two begin talking and then eventually fell in love. The last picture of the thread shows the happy couple walking hand in hand with a snake looking at them.

What follows next is the beginning of their love story. Twitter user Vivekk posted the pictures with a simple caption that reads, “Pre Wedding Photoshoot. A Thread.” The watermark on the images credit “Sammy Jay Photography” as the person or agency who clicked the pictures.

Look at the bizarre yet unique pre-wedding photoshoot

Pre Wedding Photoshoot ❤️ A Thread: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8vXpgTRMNK — vivekk (@oyevivekk) May 27, 2023

Since being shared on May 27. The post has received close to 5.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. People took to the comments section to share various reactions.

“Should be nominated for Oscars in the short movies category,” suggested a Twitter user. “This is the best thing I have ever seen on Twitter man,” added another. “What a love story,” joined a third. “I giggled,” wrote a fourth.

“This is the best thing I have ever seen on the Twitter man,” expressed a user.

