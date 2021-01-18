New Delhi: Seems love is in the air as couples everywhere have been sharing their stories about how they met on Twitter. Since Monday morning, Twitter users have taken the micro-blogging site by storm, sharing their experiences of how they met their better halves, friends or confidantes on the platform using the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter, with a blue heart emoticon. Also Read - Butter-wali Chai? Agra Food Stall's Famous Tea with Butter Goes Viral, Leaves Chai Lovers Offended

The trend started after an Indian couple revealed how Twitter had played matchmaker in their relationship. The recently-married couple also shared pictures of their wedding by using a viral meme from 2020: “How it Started vs How it’s Going”, along with the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter.

Soon, many people shared their heartwarming stories, making the hashtag go viral. Check out these adorable tweets of couples sharing their journeys about how they met on Twitter below:

#WeMetOnTwitter @Jennyxavierrr Thank you bro for bringing the lil bundle of joys with your smile. Never thought we'd share such a precious bond! ❤ pic.twitter.com/yVgZx3H3sT — Deepali Upadhyay (@iamud) January 17, 2021

However, amid all these mushy feelings, single people of the world had a hard time as #WeMetOnTwitter trended. Feeling left out, singles started a meme fest with their own hilarious spin on the hashtag. See these memes:

After reading the tweet about #WeMetOnTwitter Single be like : pic.twitter.com/ctJ4uaxOPn — 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 🥀 (@IamNishaKumari) January 17, 2021

Have a similar story to share?