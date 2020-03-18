Organisations across the world have asked their employees to stay at home and ‘work from home’ in an attempt to enforce social distancing and minimize the spread of deadly pandemic COVID-19. While many were excited about the fact that they don’t have to come to the office to work and they can just relax at home and work. However, with the extended period of staying home all day, things did not go well with many. Also Read - IAS Officer Resumes Duty a Day After Father's Demise to Combat Coronavirus, Netizens Call Him 'Real Hero'

Many pointed out that they are being interrupted by their children during important conference calls or live television interviews. Many spoke about being bogged by ‘work from home’ or household chores. Many even pointed out that they get constantly distracted by their family members and it is hard for them to concentrate at work. Also Read - Deepika Padukone is at Her Productive Best Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, See Photo

Expressing their feelings in a funny way, Twitter users took to social media to share the reality of working from home. Twitter is flooded with hilarious memes on ‘Work From Home’. However, there are few organisations who are not giving ‘work from home’ and are forcing their employees to travel and come to work during the spread of coronavirus. Even, they expressed their feelings with funny jokes. Also Read - Divorce Rates Spike in China as 'Couples Are Spending Too Much Time Together' in Coronavirus Quarantine

Check out the hilarious memes here:

When you took leave for #WorkFromHome & Your boss caught you with your gf in the park. pic.twitter.com/DAjKpFjUTi — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 18, 2020

Wow…just when i thought work from home was getting boring#WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/YkyBO5mqR3 — Tejas Dond (@dond_tejas) March 17, 2020

Raise your hand if you’re being personally victimized by your emoloyer not valuing your health and safety by refusing to close or allow #WorkFromHome #LockdownCanada pic.twitter.com/uUDseqta2Q — QuaranQueen | west indian grandma | (@queenlishers) March 16, 2020

The coming weeks are going to be a great lesson on how to successfully #WorkFromHome – does anyone have any top tips? pic.twitter.com/I8E4zAuVVW — Kelli G ‍ (@grlwithapipette) March 17, 2020

Starting #WorkFromHome tomorrow so I got that goin for me pic.twitter.com/U0VP8mOAio — librarian- remote edition (@HealthLitLib) March 16, 2020

My pets have become my coworkers #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/zPxCWgEDPw — DeeDee Wallace (@D_D_Wallace) March 16, 2020

#WorkFromHome Me to Mom after working every 5 mins pic.twitter.com/7eTgVjuPpQ — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) March 17, 2020

Working from home and can’t help but blast the ANTHEM created by Fifth Harmony #WorkFromHome [: @AllyBrooke] pic.twitter.com/XpggDjF4ue — Latinx Now! (@latinxnow) March 16, 2020

This is all what we are actually doing now a days subah se shaam video calls #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/5oFyK4UDO2 — Prerna (@miss_cherished) March 17, 2020

“MORE POWER!” Me and our IT re bandwidth as we switch to #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/OAUAnKWiHA — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) March 17, 2020

My cat in the background during my Zoom #workfromhome meetings pic.twitter.com/TO0Lbbb825 — Boston Gay Boy ️‍ (@BostonGayBoy) March 17, 2020

it seems as if I to keep running into this issue. #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/4AmxpK02jb — Vanessa Alvarado (@vnessalv) March 17, 2020

All corporates to their employees who are requesting a #WorkFromHome : pic.twitter.com/w0iPFzpbo8 — me_gauri (@gauri_mehendale) March 16, 2020

Me before working from home vs. me after a week of working from home pic.twitter.com/CmTkljdUya — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) March 13, 2020

That “working from home but I have a zoom video call” ‘fit #wfh pic.twitter.com/uc8T0fMI9a — #NotAGuru (@VincentOrleck) March 13, 2020

The state governments have temporarily shut down schools, colleges and places with large gatherings including cinema halls and swimming pools.

The ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday confirmed 147 cases of a novel coronavirus, including 25 cases of foreign nationals being infected and 14 cured cases. Meanwhile, the first case reported in Kolkata has raised several questions over the screening at airports. Meanwhile, West Bengal reported its first case of coronavirus where the 18-year-old was found carrying coronavirus after he came for the test. Questions are being raised over how effective the screenings at airports are which didn’t identify this particular case.