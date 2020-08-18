As per KSAT.com report, Carlos Muniz contracted COVID-19 the same week he was originally set to be married. But he refused to let the virus get in his way and married his fiancée in the hospital, even though he was battling Covid-19. Also Read - 'Doctors Are Demoralised', IMA-Thane Condemns Sanjay Raut’s Remarks; Demands His Resignation

Surrounded by doctors and immediate family members, Carlos Muniz and his fiancée, Grace Leimann, said their wedding vows at the hospital on August 11 while wearing masks.

“This wedding is really important for us as the care team of this patient. We’ve seen some victories, but we’ve had our losses. It was very special for us to be a part of and has been a big motivator for this team. It shows COVID-19 really can’t stop love,” Carlos’ nurse told People magazine.

The couple was preparing for their wedding when Carlos contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to Methodist Hospital. Despite having days spent in the hospital, his health deteriorated and he was transferred to the ICU.

However, finally, after a month Muniz tested negative for Covid-19. But he is still undergoing treatment and is on a life-saving machine as his lungs and heart still need help to function.

The hospital knew that they were supposed to get married, so they organized an intimate ceremony and even called in a priest to initiate the wedding.

Pictures and videos from the ceremony show Muniz in a tuxedo in a hospital bed as Grace walks through the hospital corridors in her bridal gown.

“Thank you so much for all of this. You have been a support to him, me, and our families. His and my families thank you so much for all the support that you have given us. Having gone through this, it really makes us appreciate life and every moment that life has given us,” Grace is heard saying in the video with tears in her eyes.