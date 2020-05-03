At a time when people are busy cocooned with their loved ones and taking care of themselves, an Indonesian couple has been going out of their way to help the underpriviledged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tailor duo has been stitching about two dozen see-through masks daily to make sure that fellow deaf people and those with hearing aid, do not lose out on communication. Also Read - Mumbai Indians Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Asks For Help For His Ailing Puppy During Coronavirus Lockdown

Residents of Makassar on Sulawesi island, Faizah Badaruddin and her husband used to sew cushions, bed sheets and curtains for customers but the lockdown saw them raising the bar of humanity as they got down to stitching the masks for a meagre 10,000 to 15,000 Indonesian Rupiah each, which in Indian Rupees is between Rs 50 to 75.

In an interview with AFP, Badaruddin shared, "Since the pandemic started, everyone is wearing face masks. For deaf people, we cannot understand what others are saying because we can't read their lips. The mask can be worn by both people who can hear and who can't hear, so we can see your lips while you talk and those who are deaf can also communicate."

The duo started in the business early in April, a work that is now flourishing with their humble partnership.

In Indonesia, there have been 10,843 positive cases of coronavirus with recovery of 1,665 and death toll at 831.