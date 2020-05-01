Our police force has been anything but idle ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. There have been stories from all over the country about the many heroic deeds that have been done, like making sure the less fortunate get food to even stitching face masks. While putting their own lives at risk to ensure the safety of everyone, they have also taken out time to praise others. Also Read - Coronavirus: Nationwide Lockdown Extends by Two More Weeks Till May 17; Several Relaxations Announced

A recent video that has emerged is of the Delhi Police taking out a bike rally to express their gratitude and show their solidarity with the doctors and other health workers at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), who are at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, at least 51 Covid Patrol motorcycles of South Delhi District Police led by lady cops, could be seen taking a round of the hospital with their sirens blaring. The video was shared by MyGovIndia, Kiren Rijiju, Mann Ki Baat Updates, and others on their Twitter pages.

Today evening, 51 ‘Covid Patrol’ motorcycles of South Delhi District Police expressed their gratitude & solidarity to our front line corona warriors AIIMS Doctors & paramedics. They are the real Heroes. And women cops in the lead.#IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherWeCan@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/8zciBT413l — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 29, 2020

This however is not the first time that they have gone out of their way where the virus is concerned, as a recent video had shown them dressed up as coronavirus “zombies” to deter people who have been violating the lockdown rules.

Another video showing cops helping out, was shared by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who praised the work being done by the Najafgarh Police

Amazing work done by Najafgarh Police , preparing and distributing food and masks to the daily wage labourers and the disabled. Very proud of this wonderful work @DCPDwarka @sunilmittal_dp . pic.twitter.com/ruy3QmTD3q — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 28, 2020

The second video has got over 17k likes and been retweeted a good number of times, with people praising the Delhi Police for the work that they are doing.