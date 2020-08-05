Lest we forget, Google on Wednesday reminded people across the world to wear a mask and save lives amid coronavirus pandemic, through a quirky doodle.The doodle shows all letters of the word GOOGLE practice safe social distancing and wearing a face mask. Also Read - Celebrating Pride: Google Honours LGBTQ+ Rights Activist Marsha P Johnson With a Colourful Doodle

‘Wear a Mask. Save Lives: Help Stop Coronavirus’, appears the message as you hover on the doodle. It also links to a series of steps that are aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

😷 Wear a mask.

💪 Save lives. As COVID-19 continues to impact the nation, help stop the spread by following these steps: https://t.co/FFbLMD5Of8#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/A03ZmiC6MJ — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 5, 2020

The page features a number of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

-Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

-Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

-Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

-Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

-Stay home if you feel unwell.

-If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention

Further, the link also gives information on how masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing one to others.

“Protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority,” read Google’s Coronavirus prevention page.