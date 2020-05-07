Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said its Co-founder and CTO Rahul Jaimini, is moving away from his active role in May to join Pesto Tech, a career accelerator startup as their co-founder. Also Read - Watch: Learn to Make The Easiest Watermelon Sorbet in Less Than a Minute This Season!

Jaimini who worked at Swiggy for 6 years would continue to be a shareholder and board member of the company. His duties will be realigned to Dale Vaz, Head of Engineering and Data Science.

Jaimini co-founded Swiggy with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy in 2014.

“Nandan and I could not have asked for a better partner to handle this aspect of the company. It was Rahul’s immense passion to ‘build for the billions’ that drove technological innovations that set Swiggy apart as we grew phenomenally over the years,” said Majety, also the Swiggy CEO.

Jaimini closely worked with various teams to ensure that the technology and engineering function continued to be well placed to perform and excel, even during these unprecedented times.

“The last 6 years at Swiggy were undoubtedly some of the best years. We set off with a massive goal to disrupt the food delivery industry and change the way the country eats, and this made for an exhilarating experience,” said Jaimini.

Swiggy said the the recent round of $156 million funding will further strengthen and expand services.

Before the lockdown, Swiggy connected consumers to over 1,60,000 restaurant partners and stores across over 520 cities.