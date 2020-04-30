The positives from the COVID-19 lockdown are multiplying, and most have to do with the air clearing up because people are staying indoors. There have been sightings of wild animals walking into towns at many places all over the world, and in India where the skies have cleared up a lot, people are waking up to the magnificent view of the mighty Himalayas. Also Read - It Took a Virus to Clear The Air And Bring Out Best View of Himalayan Range

In the first week of April, news had emerged that people in Jalandhar, Punjab were able to catch a glimpse of the majestic Dhauladhar Mountain Range located in Himachal Pradesh from their rooftops. It had been an exciting time for the residents as the view had been obscured by smog for a very very long time.

The mighty Dhauladhars in Himachal Pradesh are now visible from Jalandhar as the air gets cleaner due to lockdown. Never thought this was possible!

First pic is from a DSLR and second from a mobile phone camera.

Pics courtesy colleague @Anjuagnihotri1 pic.twitter.com/IFGst3jP8k — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) April 3, 2020

The air seems to have cleared up considerably as a recent report from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh stated that residents are able to view the snow-capped mountain peaks of the Himalayas for the first time in 30 years. Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey shared the pictures on Twitter, stating that they had been taken by an Income Tax officer from his house, and that the mountain series viable is about 200 km far and of Gangotri area.

Snow capped peaks of Himalaya are now visible from Saharnpur !

Lockdown and intermittent rains have significantly improved the AQI. These pictures were taken by Dushyant, an Income Tax inspector, from his house at Vasant Vihar colony on Monday evening. #lockdowneffect #nature pic.twitter.com/1vFfJqr05J — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 29, 2020

There were many reactions as soon as the pictures were shared and they have been retweeted a good number of times as well as liked. Some were happy to be able to view the mountain, and some were quick to add that the view won’t last long once lockdown gets over.

♥️ this is natural healing which will help in a long run… while Ozone hole also healed this week completely due to decrease in polar vorticity…This lockdown proved to be game changer. — Suhail Bashir (@SuhailBashirP) April 29, 2020

May be these peaks become visible from Delhi too ….if lockdown gets extended till May end. Is it ?

😃😃😄😄 — Dilip (@surewrap) April 29, 2020

Save it to your memories because once #lockdown will get over and ‘Development’ by humans will start its going to vanish. — Panchanan Mishra (@panchananmishra) April 29, 2020

It is a huge wonder how with just a few months of making people stay indoors, mother nature has managed to repair and replenish herself.