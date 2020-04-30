The positives from the COVID-19 lockdown are multiplying, and most have to do with the air clearing up because people are staying indoors. There have been sightings of wild animals walking into towns at many places all over the world, and in India where the skies have cleared up a lot, people are waking up to the magnificent view of the mighty Himalayas. Also Read - It Took a Virus to Clear The Air And Bring Out Best View of Himalayan Range
In the first week of April, news had emerged that people in Jalandhar, Punjab were able to catch a glimpse of the majestic Dhauladhar Mountain Range located in Himachal Pradesh from their rooftops. It had been an exciting time for the residents as the view had been obscured by smog for a very very long time.
The air seems to have cleared up considerably as a recent report from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh stated that residents are able to view the snow-capped mountain peaks of the Himalayas for the first time in 30 years. Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey shared the pictures on Twitter, stating that they had been taken by an Income Tax officer from his house, and that the mountain series viable is about 200 km far and of Gangotri area.
There were many reactions as soon as the pictures were shared and they have been retweeted a good number of times as well as liked. Some were happy to be able to view the mountain, and some were quick to add that the view won’t last long once lockdown gets over.
It is a huge wonder how with just a few months of making people stay indoors, mother nature has managed to repair and replenish herself.